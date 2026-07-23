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Home / News / India News / NSA invoked amid CJP protest? What's the truth behind claim 
NSA invoked amid CJP protest? What's the truth behind claim 
The order is valid for three months

NSA invoked amid CJP protest? What's the truth behind claim 

By Chanshimla Varah
Jul 23, 2026
02:21 pm
What's the story

A viral post on X claimed that the Centre has authorized the Delhi Police Commissioner to exercise preventive detention powers under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980, valid for three months, from July 19 to October 18, 2026. As per the notification, the authorization has been granted under Section 3(3) read with Section 2(e) of the NSA. However, the Delhi Police have clarified that the order is a routine extension of powers under the NSA, issued every three months.

Routine renewal

What Delhi Police said

"Misleading information is circulating on social media claiming that the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, has been granted detention powers...specifically to suppress the ongoing CJP protests. In this regard, it is officially clarified that the order in question is a routine, quarterly extension of powers under the NSA, which is conventionally renewed every three months," it said.

"The current renewal was issued on 07.07.2026 for the period effective from 19.07.2026 to 18.10.2026, predating the commencement of the CJP protests," it added.

Twitter Post

Read clarification here

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Protest details

Why CJP protests are happening

The viral post surfaced amid heightened security in the national capital following days of protests by the Cockroach Janta Party over paper leaks in competitive entrance examinations.

They are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

On Monday, the protest had turned violent when they attempted to march to Parliament.

Delhi Police said 178 people were injured, including 118 police personnel and around 60 protesters.

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Protest clashes

Protesters, police personnel injured in violence

The CJP, on the other hand, alleged that police used excessive force against peaceful demonstrators, injuring hundreds of protesters.

The movement has spread to several states, including Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.

In Patna, police resorted to tear gas and water cannons to stop protesters from marching toward the governor's residence.

The Delhi High Court has sought responses from authorities on petitions alleging excessive use of force against protesters

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