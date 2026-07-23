NSA invoked amid CJP protest? What's the truth behind claim 

"Misleading information is circulating on social media claiming that the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, has been granted detention powers...specifically to suppress the ongoing CJP protests. In this regard, it is officially clarified that the order in question is a routine, quarterly extension of powers under the NSA, which is conventionally renewed every three months," it said.

"The current renewal was issued on 07.07.2026 for the period effective from 19.07.2026 to 18.10.2026, predating the commencement of the CJP protests," it added.