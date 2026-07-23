NSA invoked amid CJP protest? What's the truth behind claim
What's the story
A viral post on X claimed that the Centre has authorized the Delhi Police Commissioner to exercise preventive detention powers under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980, valid for three months, from July 19 to October 18, 2026. As per the notification, the authorization has been granted under Section 3(3) read with Section 2(e) of the NSA. However, the Delhi Police have clarified that the order is a routine extension of powers under the NSA, issued every three months.
Routine renewal
What Delhi Police said
"Misleading information is circulating on social media claiming that the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, has been granted detention powers...specifically to suppress the ongoing CJP protests. In this regard, it is officially clarified that the order in question is a routine, quarterly extension of powers under the NSA, which is conventionally renewed every three months," it said.
"The current renewal was issued on 07.07.2026 for the period effective from 19.07.2026 to 18.10.2026, predating the commencement of the CJP protests," it added.
Twitter Post
Read clarification here
Misleading information is circulating on social media claiming that the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, has been granted detention powers under the National Security Act (NSA) specifically to suppress the ongoing CJP protests.— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 23, 2026
In this regard, it is officially clarified that the…
Protest details
Why CJP protests are happening
The viral post surfaced amid heightened security in the national capital following days of protests by the Cockroach Janta Party over paper leaks in competitive entrance examinations.
They are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
On Monday, the protest had turned violent when they attempted to march to Parliament.
Delhi Police said 178 people were injured, including 118 police personnel and around 60 protesters.
Protest clashes
Protesters, police personnel injured in violence
The CJP, on the other hand, alleged that police used excessive force against peaceful demonstrators, injuring hundreds of protesters.
The movement has spread to several states, including Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.
In Patna, police resorted to tear gas and water cannons to stop protesters from marching toward the governor's residence.
The Delhi High Court has sought responses from authorities on petitions alleging excessive use of force against protesters