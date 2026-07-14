NTA uploads NEET UG 2026 scanned OMRs and recorded responses
India
Hey NEET UG 2026 re-exam takers! The NTA has just uploaded your scanned OMR answer sheets and recorded responses.
You can check them out on the official website: just log in with your credentials and complete the OTP verification.
It's a secure way to make sure only you see your own records.
Recorded response objections close July 15
If you spot any mistakes in your recorded responses, you can raise objections online until 11am on July 15.
There's a fee of ₹200 per question, and you'll need to provide supporting documents.
Remember, objections are only for recorded responses now (the answer key challenge is closed), so don't wait: get it done early and stick to official updates to avoid confusion.