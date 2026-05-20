Odisha CHSE Class 12 results due today across all streams
India
Big day for Odisha Class 12 students: the CHSE results are expected to be declared today for all streams.
If you took your exams between February and March, your scores will be available on the official websites once announced.
Over 400,000 students registered this year, so you're definitely not alone in refreshing those pages!
CHSE Arts stream largest, results online
Arts had the biggest crowd with over 250,000 students, followed by Science and Commerce, while Vocational stream saw fewer takers.
To see your result, just head to the official site, enter the required login credentials and download your marksheet (don't forget to save a copy!).
Results are also will be available on DigiLocker once that's easier for you. Good luck. Hope you nailed it!