Odisha CHSE Class 12 results due today across all streams

CHSE Arts stream largest, results online

Arts had the biggest crowd with over 250,000 students, followed by Science and Commerce, while Vocational stream saw fewer takers.

To see your result, just head to the official site, enter the required login credentials and download your marksheet (don't forget to save a copy!).

Results are also will be available on DigiLocker once that's easier for you. Good luck. Hope you nailed it!