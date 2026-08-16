Odisha floods: 5.15L affected, 2.37L in camps as IMD warns
India
Odisha is facing serious flooding after heavy rain continued for the second day, thanks to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for August 16-18, warning that even more extreme rainfall is on the way.
So far, 5.15 lakh people across 947 villages have been affected, and 2.37 lakh people have moved to 293 relief camps for safety.
Balasore Bhadrak face overflowing rivers
Districts like Balasore and Bhadrak are among the worst hit, with rivers overflowing and several embankments at risk.
The government has sent out 90 rescue teams and senior officials are on the ground managing relief work.
Fishermen have been told to stay off the sea as water levels are still unpredictable and more rain could be coming soon.