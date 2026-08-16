Odisha floods: 5.15L affected, 2.37L in camps as IMD warns

Odisha is facing serious flooding after heavy rain continued for the second day, thanks to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for August 16-18, warning that even more extreme rainfall is on the way.

So far, 5.15 lakh people across 947 villages have been affected, and 2.37 lakh people have moved to 293 relief camps for safety.