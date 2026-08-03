Odisha floods: Mohan Majhi unveils ₹110Cr relief for 8.6L people
Odisha just got hit hard by floods, with over 8.6 lakh people affected and six lives lost across 22 districts.
Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has stepped up with a ₹110 crore relief package: immediate help will go out based on early damage checks, and more support is promised after detailed surveys.
Families with destroyed homes get ₹1.2L
Families whose homes are totally destroyed will get ₹1.2 lakh, while those with partial damage or ruined cowsheds can expect between ₹3,000 and ₹8,000.
Small and marginal farmers are set to receive ₹8,500 to ₹22,500 per hectare for crop losses.
If someone lost a loved one to the floods, their family gets ₹4 lakh; livestock owners will be compensated from ₹4,000 to ₹37,500 per animal.
Odisha deploys 199 ODRAF NDRF teams
To tackle the crisis, Odisha has deployed 199 rescue teams, including ODRAF and NDRF units, to help people and speed up recovery.
So far, over 3,500 homes and more than 33,458 hectares of farmland have been reported damaged.
The state says it will keep providing aid until things settle down for everyone affected.