Odisha moves Supreme Court over Andhra Pradesh Kotia polls
Odisha has gone to the Supreme Court after Andhra Pradesh announced local polls in Kotia, a region both states claim.
Odisha says Andhra Pradesh's move breaks a court order to keep things as they are.
The elections are set for November 3 and involve villages like Phagunasineri, Ganjeipadar, and Phatusineri.
Border dispute dating to 1936 continues
This border dispute goes way back to 1936 when Odisha became a province, and tensions have popped up ever since.
Odisha is still fighting its case legally, even after an old Supreme Court original suit was dismissed.
Politically, things are heating up too: the Biju Janata Dal wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi to step in, while former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has called out the BJP for not doing enough, hinting that their alliances might be getting in the way of a solution.