Odisha seeks UNESCO heritage status for Jagannath Rath Yatra festival
India
Odisha wants the famous Jagannath Rath Yatra festival to be recognized as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi sent a letter to the union culture and tourism minister, asking him to fast-track the nomination from Shree Jagannath Temple Administration.
Majhi cites over 5 million attendees
Majhi described the Rath Yatra as a "timeless civilisational tradition" that celebrates India's diversity and spirituality, bringing together millions of people: over five million joined this year alone.
He believes getting the UNESCO tag would help preserve its legacy and make it even more known worldwide, with all documents already submitted and full support promised from Odisha.