Odisha's 'No PUC, No fuel' rule effective from February 1, 2026
Odisha has decided to hold off on its "No Pollution Under Control (PUC), no fuel" rule until February 1, 2026.
The move comes after long waits and tech glitches at emission testing centers, giving everyone more time to update their PUCs, vehicle papers, and insurance.
Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena shared the update this week.
Why should you care?
Once this rule kicks in, petrol pumps will only serve vehicles with a valid PUC certificate—no certificate means no fuel.
First-time violators face a hefty ₹10,000 fine; repeat it and you could pay double plus risk jail time and losing your license for three months.
The state is rolling out e-detection systems and e-challans at toll plazas to catch violations.
If you get fined but fix your PUC within seven days, the penalty is waived—but ignore it for over 90 days and your new certificates get blocked.
It's all about cutting down pollution on Odisha's roads—so staying updated matters!