Ola, Uber, Rapido drivers go on nationwide strike: Details here
India
App-based cab and auto drivers from Ola, Uber, and Rapido have launched a nationwide strike, logging off apps to protest unfair fare-setting and weak regulations.
Led by major unions like TGPWU and Maharashtra Kamgar Sabha, they're pushing for the government to enforce minimum base fares as promised under new 2025 guidelines.
Strike to affect availability of rides in big cities
The strike is expected to affect big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad—potentially making rides harder to find during peak hours.
Drivers say unpredictable pay and extra costs (like mandatory panic button devices) are making their jobs unsustainable.
Unions warn that if platforms keep ignoring fair wage rules, labor unrest in India's gig economy could get even worse.