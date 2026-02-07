Ola, Uber, Rapido drivers go on nationwide strike: Details here

Strike to affect availability of rides in big cities

The strike is expected to affect big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad—potentially making rides harder to find during peak hours.

Drivers say unpredictable pay and extra costs (like mandatory panic button devices) are making their jobs unsustainable.

Unions warn that if platforms keep ignoring fair wage rules, labor unrest in India's gig economy could get even worse.