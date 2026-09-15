Onion and ginger surge sharply, squeezing household budgets during festivals

Feeling the pinch at the veggie stall?

You're not alone: onion prices have shot up by nearly 50%, and ginger is over 70% costlier than last year.

With festival season here (and food being a big part of it), this spike is hitting household budgets hard.

The main culprits: unusually weak monsoon rains due to El Nino, and government policies pushing more crops like rice and sugarcane into ethanol production instead of food.