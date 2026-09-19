Onion prices in India above ₹50 despite government ₹35 sales
Onion prices in India are staying stubbornly above ₹50 per kilogram this September, even though the government is selling some onions at a subsidized ₹35 per kilogram.
Retail prices have nearly doubled since last year, and wholesale rates have shot up too, making onions a pricey buy for most people right now.
Late monsoon delays fresh onion supplies
A mix of things is making onions costlier: farmers planted less after last year's low prices, unseasonal rains damaged crops in Maharashtra, and extra rain led to fungus problems in stored onions across Maharashtra and Karnataka.
Plus, the late monsoon has delayed new crops that usually help bring prices down.
With fresh supplies not expected until November, high onion prices might stick around for a while, even with government onion sales from the price-stabilisation buffer at ₹35 per kg.