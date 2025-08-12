Operation Deep Manifest: DRI busts ₹12cr smuggling racket in 5 cases
After the Pahalgam terror attack, India banned all imports of Pakistani-origin goods starting May 2, 2025.
To make sure the ban sticks, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) kicked off Operation Deep Manifest—focusing on stopping illegal shipments sneaking in mostly through the UAE.
By July, they'd already caught five big cases worth ₹12.04 crore using indirect routes.
Crackdown on illegal trade
This crackdown is about more than just trade—it's a move to protect national security and keep money out of hostile hands.
The DRI's efforts led to a major bust in June: 39 containers with goods worth nearly ₹9 crore were seized after being rerouted from Karachi via Dubai with fake paperwork.
Digging deeper, officials found links between Pakistani and UAE nationals behind these smuggling attempts.
With smarter data tools and teamwork across agencies, Operation Deep Manifest aims to shut down these risky loopholes for good.