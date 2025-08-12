Operation Deep Manifest: DRI busts ₹12cr smuggling racket in 5 cases

Crackdown on illegal trade

This crackdown is about more than just trade—it's a move to protect national security and keep money out of hostile hands.

The DRI's efforts led to a major bust in June: 39 containers with goods worth nearly ₹9 crore were seized after being rerouted from Karachi via Dubai with fake paperwork.

Digging deeper, officials found links between Pakistani and UAE nationals behind these smuggling attempts.

With smarter data tools and teamwork across agencies, Operation Deep Manifest aims to shut down these risky loopholes for good.