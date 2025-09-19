Operation Sindoor: India outpaced Pakistan after Pahalgam terror attack
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan called Operation Sindoor, launched this May, "a new kind of warfare."
India's precision strikes across land, air, sea, cyber and space helped outpace Pakistan after the tragic Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists earlier this year.
India hit 9 terrorist camps across the border
On May 7, Indian forces hit nine terrorist camps across the border using advanced weapons like drones.
The strikes happened around 1am to avoid civilian harm and saw the army, air force and navy working together with commandos on the ground.
General Chauhan encourages students to join armed forces
Speaking to students in Ranchi, General Chauhan encouraged them to explore careers in the armed forces.
He highlighted how these roles offer merit-based growth, a chance to see India up close, and opportunities to work with cutting-edge tech—plus make a difference beyond just combat.