Opposition march in Delhi seeks CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation
On Monday, big names from India's opposition, including Rahul Gandhi, led a huge march in Delhi, aiming to hand over a petition at the Supreme Court.
They were calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down.
Police blocked their way just 600 meters from the court, but lawyers confirmed they had submitted the petition on Gandhi's behalf.
Opposition alleges 130 million voter deletions
The march was triggered by claims that over 130 million names, mainly Muslim voters and other minorities, were removed from voter lists, which opposition leaders say unfairly helps the ruling BJP.
Gandhi called it a serious threat to democracy.
Even after being blocked by police, opposition leaders say they are not backing down and are planning more protests in the capital until they see change.