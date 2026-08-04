Oracle Matangi Swarnalatha warns of floods, fires at Secunderabad Bonalu
At the Secunderabad Bonalu festival on August 3, thousands gathered for the Rangam ritual, where Oracle Matangi Swarnalatha shared messages from Goddess Ujjaini Mahankali.
The big takeaway? The goddess warned about heavy rains in Telangana that could cause floods, and also cautioned about possible fire accidents.
Devotees were urged to stay alert and prepare for these possible risks.
Matangi Swarnalatha issues idol delay warning
The oracle also voiced the goddess' frustration over delays in installing her idol: she warned that if it isn't done within six months, there could be serious consequences.
Swarnalatha mentioned concerns about slipping social values and encouraged parents to guide their children more carefully.
Despite being disappointed with this year's celebrations, the goddess promised ongoing protection but asked everyone to take her warnings seriously.