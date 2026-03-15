Delhi-NCR receives light rain, IMD issues orange alert for Ghaziabad

Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) were greeted with light rain and thunderstorms on Sunday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi and Ghaziabad , and a yellow alert for Noida , predicting moderate rainfall, strong winds, and lightning. The Safdarjung observatory in Delhi recorded a temperature of 22°C at 7:30am.

Alert details IMD issues orange alert for Delhi, Ghaziabad The IMD has issued an orange alert for both Delhi and Ghaziabad. This warning indicates the possibility of moderate rain, strong winds, and lightning in these areas. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for Noida, indicating light to moderate rainfall and surface wind speeds under 40km/h. On Saturday, the weather body forecast thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and likely hail in the western Himalayas and adjoining plains for Sunday and Monday.

Weather forecast Western disturbance to bring pre-monsoon rain Mahesh Palawat, vice president of meteorology and climate change at Skymet Weather, said that parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi are likely to witness rainfall over the next two days. He attributed this to a western disturbance near the western Himalayas and cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan, adjoining Punjab and Haryana. "This is expected to be the season's first pre-monsoon rain," he added.

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Temperature outlook Minimum temperature may hover between 14°C and 16°C The IMD has predicted that the minimum temperature in Delhi-NCR may hover between 14°C and 16°C by Monday. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 31°C and 33°C during this period. This weather change comes as a welcome relief from the high temperatures that have been prevailing in the region.

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