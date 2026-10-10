Over 100 detained at Chennai protest demanding Gyanesh Kumar resign
More than 100 people were detained by Chennai police near Elliott's Beach on Saturday during a nationwide protest calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down.
Protesters said more than 13 crore people had been unconstitutionally removed from electoral rolls and demanded Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.
Similar scenes played out in Delhi, where Delhi Police moved against a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar by the Cockroach Janata Party.
Critics decry detentions, police cite permission
Activist Radhika Ganesh called the detentions "illegal," saying they hurt the rights of over 130 million voters.
DMK leaders M K Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin also criticized the detentions, accusing authorities of trying to silence peaceful protests.
Police defended their actions, saying the group didn't have permission for the rally, but protesters insisted they were just citizens standing up for fair elections.