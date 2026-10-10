Over 100 detained at Chennai protest demanding Gyanesh Kumar resign

More than 100 people were detained by Chennai police near Elliott's Beach on Saturday during a nationwide protest calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down.

Protesters said more than 13 crore people had been unconstitutionally removed from electoral rolls and demanded Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

Similar scenes played out in Delhi, where Delhi Police moved against a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar by the Cockroach Janata Party.