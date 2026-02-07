Over 10,500 gelatin sticks found in truck in Kerala
India
Kerala police just busted a huge stash—over 10,500 gelatin sticks and detonators—hidden in onion boxes inside a lorry at a Malappuram bricks unit.
The truck showed up late at night, and the people unloading it ran off as soon as they saw the cops.
Woman quarry owner detained
Police have detained the woman who owns the lorry and runs a quarry, suspecting these explosives were meant for illegal mining.
They're now tracking where the stash came from with an interstate probe, and a case will be registered soon.
Just days ago, another big haul of 18,000 gelatin sticks was caught in Kadamkode in Palakkad, Kerala—so authorities are on high alert.