Over 1,500 detained as CJP and students demand CEC's resignation
The CJP and student groups have vowed to march to Jantar Mantar every day, as they demand Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar step down.
This all kicked off after more than 1,500 people, including CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, were detained in Delhi on Saturday, October 10, 2026, for protesting allegations of "vote chori" and "collusion" with the ruling BJP.
The movement has spread to cities like Mumbai and Chennai.
INDIA Alliance to meet Surya Kant
Big names like AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and Trinamool Congress founder Mamata Banerjee were also detained during these protests.
In response, the INDIA alliance says it will meet with Chief Justice Surya Kant at the Supreme Court on October 12, 2026, to push for changes, like bringing back paper ballots and seeking immediate suspension of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls and restoration of all 13.3 crore voters deleted from electoral rolls.
Meanwhile, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "One, Indian democracy has thwarted attempts to incite anarchy. Two, the country will be governed by Parliament, not by the streets."