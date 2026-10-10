Over 1,500 detained as CJP and students demand CEC's resignation

The CJP and student groups have vowed to march to Jantar Mantar every day, as they demand Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar step down.

This all kicked off after more than 1,500 people, including CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, were detained in Delhi on Saturday, October 10, 2026, for protesting allegations of "vote chori" and "collusion" with the ruling BJP.

The movement has spread to cities like Mumbai and Chennai.