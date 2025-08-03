Over 20L farmers in Assam receive ₹422cr under PM-KISAN scheme
This week, over 20.31 lakh farmers in Assam got a total of ₹422.05 crore straight into their bank accounts, thanks to the latest round of the PM-KISAN scheme.
Launched in 2019, this program aims to back small and marginal farmers with direct cash support.
More on the scheme
PM-KISAN gives eligible farm families ₹6,000 a year, split into three payments.
Assam's Agriculture Minister Atul Bora called it proof that the government is serious about farmer welfare.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma added that it's all about empowering those who keep Indian agriculture running.
Cash transfers for farm families
This was the scheme's 20th payout round.
Since starting up, PM-KISAN has delivered over ₹3.69 lakh crore directly to rural families—making it India's biggest cash transfer effort for boosting farm incomes and supporting rural life.