Over 20L farmers in Assam receive ₹422cr under PM-KISAN scheme India Aug 03, 2025

This week, over 20.31 lakh farmers in Assam got a total of ₹422.05 crore straight into their bank accounts, thanks to the latest round of the PM-KISAN scheme.

Launched in 2019, this program aims to back small and marginal farmers with direct cash support.