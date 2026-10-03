P Sandosh Kumar detained protesting Election Commission at Jantar Mantar
India
CPI Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar was detained by Delhi Police on Friday while protesting at Jantar Mantar.
The protest called out the Election Commission's handling of voter rolls and recent changes to Form 6, with several opposition parties and civil society groups joining in to demand the chief election commissioner's resignation.
Kumar seeks inquiry from Amit Shah
After his detention, Kumar wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah, saying police used force and didn't identify themselves during what he described as a peaceful protest.
He urged an inquiry into these actions and raised concerns about facial recognition technology being used on protesters, stressing that people should be able to protest peacefully without feeling intimidated.