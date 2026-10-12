P Sandosh Kumar seeks probe and lift of media restrictions
India
CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar has written to Home Minister Amit Shah, raising concerns about journalists being detained or harassed while covering protests in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
He is asking for an investigation and wants restrictions on media coverage lifted.
Mainstream and social reporters stopped
Kumar's letter points out that both mainstream and social media reporters were reportedly stopped from doing their jobs.
He stressed that the government should step in and protect media rights.