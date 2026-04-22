Pahalgam attack 1st anniversary: 26 dead, Omar Abdullah vows prevention
India
Today marks one year since the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives.
Leaders across India, including Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, paid tribute to the victims, calling the attack "cowardly" and stressing the need to stand together against terrorism.
Abdullah promised efforts to prevent such tragedies in the future.
Sinha, Shah, Modi condemn Pahalgam attack
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said we will not forget. We will not forgive. , while Home Minister Amit Shah called for zero tolerance toward terrorism, describing it as humanity's greatest enemy.
Prime Minister Modi also joined in honoring the victims, assuring that India will never bow to terror.