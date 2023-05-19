India

Action against IAS Tina for razing Pakistani Hindu immigrants' houses

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 19, 2023, 02:38 pm 2 min read

Rajasthan minister said action will be taken against IAS Tina Dabi for razing houses of Pakistani Hindu immigrants

After Jaisalmer district magistrate Tina Dabi oversaw the demolition of the houses of Pakistani Hindu immigrants on government land in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, state cabinet minister Pratap Khachariyawas termed the action wrong and said action will be taken against the officials. While Dabi said the immigrants will be moved to a shelter house, Khachariyawas said no one can evict residents without giving them rehabilitation.

Why does this story matter?

Around 50 kutcha houses belonging to Pakistani Hindu immigrants were razed on Tuesday in the Amarsagar gram panchayat area as the plot of land encroached upon had already been allotted to others and also included a water catchment area, Dabi said.

As the residents staged a protest against the action, scores of social media accounts branded Dabi as anti-Hindu for leaving them homeless.

Conspiracy to malign the government: Kachariyawas

"What the officials did is wrong, they will have to answer. We will take action against them. No one can evict them without giving them rehabilitation. This is a serious issue. It's a conspiracy to malign the government. There's no reason for this," Kachariyawas said.

Congress government running campaign to give land deeds: Kachariyawas

Issued circular on April 5, talked to residents: Dabi

Dabi said the immigrants who have been granted citizenship will be allotted land, while others will be identified and settled. They will be allotted land after they receive citizenship. She added that a circular was issued on April 5 informing the residents about the action, and officials tried to make them understand, but some of the residents were not convinced.

Dabi has remained a target for trolls

Dabi, a 2016 batch IAS officer, gained recognition after securing the first rank in the UPSC civil services exam on her first attempt in 2015. She became a target of internet trolls after her success was falsely attributed to reservations due to her Dalit identity.