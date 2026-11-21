Pakistani national arrested along India-Pakistan border in J&K
What's the story
A 20-year-old Pakistani national, Awais Raza, was arrested near the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sub-sector. He was caught moving suspiciously near Harapeer Bridge at Sai Kalan Morh. Locals handed him over to the police after noticing his unusual behavior. Raza has been identified as hailing from Basti Gokal in Pakistan's Layyah district and as the son of Imdad Hussain.
Inconsistent claims
Raza gave contradictory statements during preliminary questioning
During preliminary questioning, Raza gave contradictory statements about his route and purpose. He first claimed he lost his way, then said he crossed over inadvertently.
Investigators are now probing whether the crossing was deliberate or part of a larger infiltration design.
The Arnia-RS Pura belt has witnessed several such apprehensions in recent months.
Previous incidents
Similar arrests in recent months
On September 11, a 60-65-year-old Pakistani intruder was arrested near the fencing in the Bobiya area of Hiranagar sector.
On September 8, Border Security Forces (BSF) arrested Siraj Khan from Sargodha near Octroi outpost in RS Pura after he crossed the border and approached the fence.
Earlier on September 3, Nazir from Luni village in Pakistan's Sialkot district was arrested near Border Outpost Sohan in Kanachak.
Security measures
Each crossing is treated as a potential security threat
Security officials say that while some crossers may be mentally unsound or inadvertently cross the border, each case is treated as a potential security threat until verified.
They added that these cases are probed thoroughly in the sensitive Jammu International Border belt, which is highly vulnerable to infiltration and smuggling attempts.