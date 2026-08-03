Pakistani ranger salutes senior Indian Army officer at Wagah ceremony
India
A short clip from the Attari-Wagah border ceremony is making waves online, showing a Pakistani Ranger saluting a senior Indian Army officer across the border.
The Indian officer responds with a courteous nod, and this small exchange has caught everyone's attention, sparking conversations about respect even in tense times.
Experts praise professionalism amid LoC tensions
This salute happened while India and Pakistan are dealing with fresh military tensions along the Line of Control.
Experts say moments like these highlight professionalism, even when countries are at odds.
Many people online praised the gesture for professionalism and respect, even during dramatic flag-lowering ceremonies.