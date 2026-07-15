Pan shops across Maharashtra shut alleging misuse of strict laws
Pan shops across Maharashtra shut down for a day on Tuesday, protesting what they call the unfair use of strict laws like Section 328 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) against small shop owners.
More than 1,000 traders gathered in Mumbai, saying these rules, meant for serious crimes, are being used to punish them too harshly just for selling banned tobacco products.
Shops seek pause until Supreme Court
Shop owners met with top state officials, asking them to stop using these heavy laws until the Supreme Court decides if they are even legal.
They also pushed for lighter penalties through food safety rules instead and demanded that Maharashtra's ban on certain tobacco products be lifted, arguing it is hurting their businesses.
The government promised to review their concerns within legal limits.