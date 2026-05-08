Pandalam royals urge Kerala over Sabarimala cases, alleged gold loss India May 08, 2026

The Pandalam royal family wants Kerala's new government to step up on Sabarimala matters.

They're asking for cases registered against devotees during the protests to be dropped, a fresh affidavit in the Supreme Court, and a proper investigation into the alleged loss of temple gold.

PN Narayana Varma, speaking for the family and the Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samaj, said the new government should implement promises made to devotees during the election campaign.