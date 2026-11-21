Panel asks Yogi Adityanath to substantiate 12.7 million Hindu deletions
A special panel has asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to back up his claim that about 12.7 million Hindu voters were left off the state's voter lists.
The panel, led by former Supreme Court judge Justice Madan B. Lokur, is looking into whether names were wrongly deleted during the Election Commission's recent revision and wants Adityanath to share any data or evidence he has.
Yogi Adityanath asked to furnish data
Adityanath has been asked to furnish any supporting material, substantive data or information that may point to gaps in the methodology.
The panel's investigation is all about making sure elections stay fair, especially with big polls coming up and worries about people losing their right to vote.