20,000 paramilitary personnel to remain in Delhi for a month
What's the story
Around 20,000 paramilitary personnel deployed in the national capital amid protests by opposition bloc INDIA and other groups against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities will continue to be stationed in Delhi for at least a month, sources told NDTV. The deployment is also timed with the upcoming festival season when public gatherings are expected to increase.
Site changes
New protest sites designated
Earlier, Delhi Police also denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest venue. Instead, Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground, East Delhi, have been designated as new venues for holding protests.
The decision was taken based on the recommendations of a committee constituted by the Union Home Ministry to examine alternative venues for citizens to exercise their right to organize protests.
Protest escalation
INDIA bloc's activities lead to heightened security
Since last week, the INDIA bloc, led by leaders including the Congress's Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has intensified its protests.
Eleven Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have also moved a plea before the Supreme Court challenging large-scale voter deletions and alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls.
Security has been tightened at Delhi's borders, railway stations, bus terminals and other sensitive locations to prevent unauthorized gatherings and maintain law and order.
Security measures
Additional measures implemented
The police have also stepped up vehicle checks at borders and verification drives at hotels, guest houses, lodges, and dharamshalas.
Thousands of Delhi Police personnel have been deployed in addition to the paramilitary forces.
The New Delhi district has been divided into 20 zones with joint commissioners, deputy commissioners, and additional deputy commissioners monitoring developments on the ground.