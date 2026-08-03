Paras Jain, 6-time Ujjain North MLA, dies in Indore

Jain served in three BJP-led state governments between 2005 and 2018, handling important portfolios like education, energy, forest, and food and civil supplies.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, "I offer my humble tribute to him. I pray to Baba Mahakal that the departed soul be granted a place at His divine feet and that the bereaved family be bestowed with the strength to endure this immense sorrow."

Jain is survived by his wife and two children; his last rites are set for today in Ujjain.