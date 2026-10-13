Parminder Singh Jhota shot dead during Facebook live in Mansa
Parminder Singh Jhota, a well-known voice against drugs in Punjab, was shot and killed in Mansa on Tuesday.
The shocking attack happened during a Facebook Live stream as Jhota confronted a medical store owner about suspected drug sales.
He did not survive his injuries, and two others accompanying him were also badly hurt.
The news has sparked anger in Mansa and adjoining parts of the Malwa region.
Police set up roadblocks, check CCTV
Police have ramped up security, set up roadblocks, and are checking CCTV footage to track down those responsible.
Jhota was known for taking his anti-drug campaign straight to the streets, and often onto social media, calling out stores he believed were selling illegal drugs.
His death has left many questioning how safe it is for activists to speak up about Punjab's ongoing drug problem.