Paroled NSG commando Sundar Pal Singh shot dead in Kasan
A long-running family feud in Kasan village, Gurgaon, took a tragic turn on April 30 when retired National Security Guard (NSG) commando Sundar Pal Singh was shot and killed in broad daylight.
Singh, who had just returned to the village on parole after serving time for a 2018 murder tied to the same dispute, was attacked while waiting for his wife.
The suspects, Kartik Chauhan and his friend Gulshan, fled after villagers tried to chase them.
Kartik Chauhan admits planning attack
Police say the motive was revenge. Back in 2018, Singh had killed Kartik's father over a money issue, which started years of tension between the families.
After being released from prison, Singh's return reignited old wounds.
Kartik and Gulshan were arrested in May; during questioning, Kartik admitted he planned the attack and got illegal weapons from Uttar Pradesh.
The incident has left both families (and the entire village) in shock.