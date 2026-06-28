Paroled NSG commando Sundar Pal Singh shot dead in Kasan

Kartik Chauhan admits planning attack

Police say the motive was revenge. Back in 2018, Singh had killed Kartik's father over a money issue, which started years of tension between the families.

After being released from prison, Singh's return reignited old wounds.

Kartik and Gulshan were arrested in May; during questioning, Kartik admitted he planned the attack and got illegal weapons from Uttar Pradesh.

The incident has left both families (and the entire village) in shock.