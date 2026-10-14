Parvinder Singh 'Jhota' shot dead on Facebook live, suspect arrested
India
Parvinder Singh, known as Jhota and respected for his anti-drug activism, was shot dead during a Facebook Live on October 13.
The accused, Ashwani Kumar, has been taken into custody from Salasar in Rajasthan.
An angry mob reacted with anger, setting fire to Kumar's medical store and watching as parts of his house were demolished for being illegally built.
Parvinder Singh's family refuses cremation
Jhota's family refused to cremate his body as a mark of protest.
Police also caught someone who allegedly helped Kumar escape after the shooting.
Meanwhile, opposition leaders are criticizing Punjab's government for not protecting activists like Jhota and said Jhota's killing raised serious questions about the safety of those who raise their voice against the drug menace in Punjab.