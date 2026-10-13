Parwinder Singh Jhota shot dead at Mansa medical store
India
Parwinder Singh Jhota, a well-known anti-drug activist, was shot and killed at a medical store in Mansa, Punjab, on Tuesday after an argument over intoxicating capsules.
The shocking moment was caught on video and is now circulating online.
Jhota's companion was also injured but was admitted to hospital.
Jhota exposed drug sales, investigation ongoing
Jhota had become known for exposing illegal drug sales to young people, sharing his efforts on social media.
The incident remains under investigation.