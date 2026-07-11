Passenger demands Marathi on Mumbai local, Marathi speaking TC intervenes
India
A passenger and a ticket checker (TC) got into a heated argument on a Mumbai local train when the passenger demanded the TC speak in Marathi, even though the TC didn't know the language.
Things escalated until another TC, who spoke Marathi, stepped in to calm things down.
Video goes viral, railway officials probe
Someone filmed the exchange and it quickly spread across social media. The video shows the passenger insisting on Marathi while the TC replies, saying the TC can't speak it.
Railway officials say they're looking into what happened and will take appropriate action after completing the probe.
The incident has reignited conversations about language use on public transport in Maharashtra.