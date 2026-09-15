Passengers spot 46 gelatin sticks and 50 detonators in Vijayawada
India
Things got tense at Pandit Nehru Bus Stand in Vijayawada on Tuesday after passengers spotted an unattended bag packed with 46 gelatin sticks and 50 detonators.
Police quickly rushed to the spot and checked the bag, suspecting the explosives were meant for quarry blasting.
Investigators probe Asif Ali bag swap
Turns out a traveler named Asif Ali from Uttar Pradesh discovered the explosives in his bag after arriving from Narasaraopet. He told police he thinks his bag was swapped with someone else's.
Now investigators are checking CCTV footage and examining details of passengers who traveled on the bus to figure out who might have switched bags with him and where these explosives were really headed.