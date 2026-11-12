Patna food safety raids rakesh masala, seizes expired ghee ₹18L
Just before the Chhath festival, Patna food safety officials raided Rakesh Masala Company at Damrahi Ghat in the Malsalami police station area of Patna City and seized expired ghee worth ₹18 lakh.
The ghee, allegedly being processed to make it reusable and meant for resale, was allegedly being processed to make it reusable and sold in the market ahead of Chhath, where purity really matters.
Food safety protects Chhath ghee purity
Chhath is all about clean, pure rituals, so selling old or recycled ghee is a big deal.
By stepping in on time, the food safety team helped keep unsafe products off people's plates during an important festival.
Their quick action is a reminder to stay alert about what goes into our food, especially when demand spikes around festivals.