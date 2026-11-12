Patna food safety raids rakesh masala, seizes expired ghee ₹18L

Just before the Chhath festival, Patna food safety officials raided Rakesh Masala Company at Damrahi Ghat in the Malsalami police station area of Patna City and seized expired ghee worth ₹18 lakh.

The ghee, allegedly being processed to make it reusable and meant for resale, was allegedly being processed to make it reusable and sold in the market ahead of Chhath, where purity really matters.