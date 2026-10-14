Patrons unhurt after Udham restaurant fire on Main Jafrabad Road
India
A fire broke out late Tuesday night at Udham Restaurant on Main Jafrabad Road, sending people scrambling, some even jumped from the first floor to get out.
Luckily, no one was hurt. The cause is still being investigated.
Staff extinguish flames, safety checks urged
Restaurant staff managed to put out the flames, which helped avoid injuries.
This scare comes just months after a tragic fire in a multi-storey building in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area that claimed at least 21 lives.
Incidents like these are a reminder that better safety checks are needed to keep everyone safe when they're just out for a meal.