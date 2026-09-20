Payal Mehta dies suddenly in Mumbai and PM Modi mourns
Payal Mehta, 46, a well-known journalist who covered the Parliament, the government and the BJP, has died unexpectedly in Mumbai after falling seriously ill.
She was widely respected for being a hardworking journalist who remained firmly connected to the ground, bringing a deep understanding of national issues to her reporting, qualities even Prime Minister Modi mentioned while sharing his condolences.
Amit Shah calls her loss irreplaceable
Mehta's sudden passing has left many political leaders stunned.
Home Minister Amit Shah called her loss "irreplaceable," while Defense Minister Rajnath Singh recalled how during Parliament sessions, Mehta would be present from early morning until late at night.
Others, including Ashwini Vaishnaw and Himanta Biswa Sarma, praised her dedication to reporting and positive energy.