Petitioner urges Supreme Court to revisit Delhi protest travel curbs
A new petition has landed in the Supreme Court, asking for a rethink on travel restrictions during ongoing Delhi protests.
The petitioner argues that while protesting is a right, it shouldn't come at the cost of blocking roads and making daily commutes a nightmare, especially after the Supreme Court's October 9 order against shutting down metro and rail services was allegedly ignored.
Delhi protests hit commuters and traders
Protests around central Delhi since October 6 have caused major headaches for commuters and hit local businesses hard; some traders say sales have dropped by 70%.
The plea isn't anti-protest but calls for fair rules so people can get to work or classes without constant disruption.
It also points out that the right to protest needs to be balanced with everyone else's right to move freely.