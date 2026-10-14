Petrol and diesel prices largely unchanged in Delhi, Mumbai Wednesday

No surprises at the pump this Wednesday: petrol and diesel prices remained largely unchanged in major cities.

In Delhi, petrol is ₹102.12 per liter and diesel is ₹95.20 per liter, while Mumbai drivers are paying a bit more at ₹111.18 per liter for petrol and ₹97.83 per liter for diesel.

These rates are updated every morning at 6am as part of India's daily pricing system.