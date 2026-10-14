Petrol and diesel prices largely unchanged in Delhi, Mumbai Wednesday
No surprises at the pump this Wednesday: petrol and diesel prices remained largely unchanged in major cities.
In Delhi, petrol is ₹102.12 per liter and diesel is ₹95.20 per liter, while Mumbai drivers are paying a bit more at ₹111.18 per liter for petrol and ₹97.83 per liter for diesel.
These rates are updated every morning at 6am as part of India's daily pricing system.
State taxes, oil prices affect fuel
Fuel costs aren't the same everywhere because state taxes (like VAT), transport fees, and dealer commissions all add up differently depending on where you are.
Plus, since petrol and diesel aren't under GST, local rules matter more.
International oil prices and how the rupee stacks up against the dollar also affect what you pay, since India imports a large share of its crude oil requirement, global changes hit home fast.