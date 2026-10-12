Petrol and diesel prices steady in Delhi and Mumbai today
India
No surprises at the fuel pump: petrol and diesel prices didn't budge across major Indian cities on Monday.
In New Delhi, petrol is still ₹102.12 per liter and diesel is ₹95.20 per liter, while Mumbai's a bit pricier with petrol at ₹111.21 per liter and diesel at ₹97.83 per liter.
State taxes and imports affect prices
Fuel costs aren't the same everywhere because of local taxes (like VAT), transport expenses, and dealer commissions.
Plus, since petrol and diesel aren't under GST, each state sets its own rules.
Global oil prices and the rupee's value against the US dollar also matter a lot, since India imports a large share of its crude oil requirement, even international changes can show up at your local pump.