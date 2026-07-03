Amarnath Yatra begins, over 20,000 pilgrims leave for shrine
What's the story
The annual Amarnath Yatra, a major Hindu pilgrimage, has begun with thousands of devotees leaving from the Pahalgam and Baltal base camps in Jammu and Kashmir. The pilgrimage is expected to see over 10,000 pilgrims take the Baltal route for darshan of the naturally formed ice Shiva Lingam. Another batch of around 10,000 pilgrims will take the traditional Pahalgam route.
Pilgrim spirit
Security personnel, disaster response teams deployed
Despite recent rains and difficult trail conditions, the pilgrims were undeterred and enthusiastic about their spiritual journey. Security personnel, disaster response teams, and medical staff have been deployed on both routes to ensure the safe movement of devotees. The Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) is closely monitoring weather forecasts and trail conditions throughout the pilgrimage in coordination with local administration and security agencies.
Registration rules
Advisory issued for yatra
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has issued a strict advisory for the yatra, stressing that pilgrims should only travel after advance registration. The daily limit on the number of pilgrims was fixed as per Supreme Court directions to ensure safety and the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage. Advance registration facilities were opened well before the yatra through bank branches across India and online platforms.
PM's message
PM Modi urges pilgrims to adopt 5 resolutions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his best wishes to all the devotees participating in the Amarnath Yatra. He prayed for a safe and auspicious pilgrimage for all participants. In a letter, he urged pilgrims to adopt five resolutions on cleanliness, safety, environmental conservation, support for local livelihoods, and nation-building. The 57-day Amarnath Yatra will conclude on August 28 with daily batches of pilgrims leaving from both base camps under multi-tier security cover.