Pilot R S Sandhu steps back from Ahmedabad crash probe

Fuel cutoff claim draws legal challenge

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) hasn't commented on Sandhu leaving but a senior government official says his input is on record and experts are called in when needed.

An interim report is due soon. Early findings point to possible human action: fuel switches were briefly set to "cut off," shutting down both engines right after takeoff.

This explanation isn't sitting well with pilot unions or the captain's father, who is petitioning the Supreme Court for a court-led investigation.