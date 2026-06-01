Pilot R S Sandhu steps back from Ahmedabad crash probe
R S Sandhu, a top pilot brought in to help investigate the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash of June 2025, has stepped back from the case. The crash claimed 260 lives.
Sandhu, known for his Boeing 787 expertise, stopped attending meetings since January 2026 after disagreements with how the investigation was being run.
Fuel cutoff claim draws legal challenge
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) hasn't commented on Sandhu leaving but a senior government official says his input is on record and experts are called in when needed.
An interim report is due soon. Early findings point to possible human action: fuel switches were briefly set to "cut off," shutting down both engines right after takeoff.
This explanation isn't sitting well with pilot unions or the captain's father, who is petitioning the Supreme Court for a court-led investigation.