Prices of piped cooking gas and CNG have been hiked. You can check the new rates here.

Prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) have been increased in Delhi and the neighboring cities, Indraprastha Gas Ltd. (IGL) announced. The new rates would come into effect from 6 am on Wednesday, October 13, the company said on Tuesday. You can check the new rates for your city here.

CNG price in Delhi stands at Rs. 49.76 per kg

CNG price in Delhi is now Rs. 49.76 per kg while PNG will be sold at Rs. 35.11 per Standard Cubic Meter (SCM). In Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, CNG will cost Rs. 56.02 per kg and piped gas will come at Rs. 34.86 per SCM. CNG and PNG prices in Gurugram will be Rs. 58.20 per kg and Rs. 33.31 per SCM, respectively.

Check prices in Rewari, Karnal, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut

In Rewari, CNG will be sold at Rs. 58.90 per kg and PNG at Rs. 33.92 per SCM. CNG and PNG rates in Karnal stand at Rs. 57.10 per kg and Rs. 33.92 per SCM, respectively. Meanwhile, in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, and Shamli, CNG is now priced at Rs. 63.28 per kg and PNG at Rs. 38.37 per SCM.

IGL has an incentive for those using its app

CNG will be sold in Kanpur, Fatehpur, and Hamirpur for Rs. 66.54 per kg. Prices for the fuel in Ajmer, Pali, and Rajsamand will be Rs. 65.02 per kg. IGL further said that in the case of piped gas, an incentive of Rs. 15 will be provided for using the self-billing option through the IGL Connect Mobile App.

Rates were hiked earlier this month too

Notably, this is the second price hike this month. CNG and PNG rates were increased by Rs. 2.28 per kg and Rs. 2.10 per SCM after a 62% increase in natural gas prices. But even with the revised prices, CNG would still offer over 60 percent savings when compared to the current prices of alternate auto fuels.

Petrol and diesel prices already at record highs

The rise in CNG and PNG prices has come at a time when people are already burdened by record auto fuel prices. Petrol price has crossed the Rs. 100 mark in several cities and states across India. The Congress and other Opposition parties have been critical of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) central government over the high prices.