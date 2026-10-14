Piyush Goyal says India open to China ties, lauds US.
India
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal just shared that India is open to building closer economic ties with China, as long as things stay geopolitically stable.
He spoke about this at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi, making it clear that while there are still challenges between the two countries, "the last word has not been scripted" on their relationship.
Goyal: US remains India's biggest partner
Goyal also highlighted how important the US is for India's global ambitions.
He called the India-US partnership "substantive and consequential," saying America will remain India's biggest trading partner.
This comes as both countries continue talks on their bilateral trade agreement and shows India wants to boost its role in global trade, while keeping its options open.