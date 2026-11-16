Piyush Goyal says India to order 1,000 more civilian aircraft
India is gearing up to order 1,000 more civilian aircraft as air travel takes off like never before.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal says this move will help meet huge demand and fix the current shortage of planes.
IndiGo and Air India have already put in big orders with global giants like Airbus and Boeing.
Airbus Boeing Embraer deepen India ties
India isn't just buying planes: it's also working to boost local aircraft production, with Airbus having two final assembly lines in India and Boeing and Airbus also procuring components and services worth around $2 billion annually from India, while Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer has entered into a strategic collaboration with Adani Group.
These partnerships are set to improve international connections (especially with places like Egypt) and give a major lift to India's growing aerospace industry.