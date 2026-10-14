Piyush Goyal says India US ties strong despite trade limbo
India
India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says India and the US are on "very good" terms, even though their trade deal is still in limbo.
Speaking at a forum in New Delhi, he said, "I don't see any problem as we speak," while stressing that both countries need to keep working together.
India US defense and tech cooperation
Goyal said the relationship was very important for the world and said it goes way beyond politics.
Even with slow progress on a trade agreement, India and the US are actively teaming up in areas like defense and tech, showing they're committed to tackling tough problems together.