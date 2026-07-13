Plan ahead: banks in India closed up to 4 days
India
Planning a bank visit soon?
Heads up: banks in India will be closed for up to four days between July 13 and 19, thanks to a mix of regional festivals and the usual weekly break.
If you've got important banking to do, it's a good idea to check the RBI holiday calendar so you don't get caught off guard.
State bank holidays UPI, apps functional
Here's the quick rundown: July 16 is a holiday for banks in Odisha, Manipur, and Uttarakhand (for Ratha Yatra, Kang Rathajatra, and Harela).
Meghalaya gets a break on July 17 for U Tirot Singh's death anniversary.
Sikkim celebrates Drukpa Tshe-zi on July 18.
And as always, all branches across India close on Sunday, July 19.
The good news? Online banking, like UPI and mobile apps, will keep working just fine even when branches are shut.